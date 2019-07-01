Reports: Seth Curry, potential Lakers target, agrees to 4-year deal with Mavericks

Seth Curry is staying in the Western Conference, but it won’t be with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN and the New York Times.

Curry, 28, spent the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers as a valuable 3-point sniper off the bench. Curry averaged 7.9 points per game while connecting on 45 percent of his shots from long distance — third-

best in the NBA and one spot ahead of his brother.

This new contract will kick off Curry’s second stint in Dallas. Curry had a career year with the Mavs in the 2016-17 season, averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game. However, Curry missed the entire 2017-18 season after undergoing leg surgery.

Curry returned to the court for Portland last season and thrived in a bench role, making him a valuable free agent. Curry was reportedly a target for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to build a roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a potential third max player like Kawhi Leonard. But as the Leonard free agency process rolls on, other players are pouncing on contract offers. If the Lakers strike out on Leonard, they will have to get creative to fill out the rest of their roster.

In Dallas, Curry joins a promising young core alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and newly signed Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off a serious knee injury. The Mavericks aren’t finished in their pursuit of knock-down shooting either.

According to the New York Times, the team still hopes to land Toronto Raptors free agent Danny Green. Green, 31, was second in the league in 3-point shooting, connecting on 45.5 percent from downtown as an integral member of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

The Mavericks remain in pursuit of Danny Green, league sources say, but Green is determined to wait on Kawhi Leonard's decision before deciding whether to stay in Toronto — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

