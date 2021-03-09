The Seahawks will let at least two of their pending free agents hit the open market.

Seattle will not use the franchise tag on cornerback Shaquill Griffin or running back Chris Carson, per reports from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, respectively.

Griffin has stated his desire to return to Seattle, but also recognized the business element to the proceedings. He set a new career high with three interceptions in 2020, playing 12 games. He also had 12 passes defensed and a pair of tackles for loss. Seattle drafted Griffin in the third round back in 2017.

Carson was Seattle’s leading rusher in 2020, recording 681 yards in 12 games with five touchdowns. He also had 37 receptions for 287 yards with four TDs. He rushed for 1,151 yards in 2018 and 1,230 yards in 2019. The Seahawks selected Carson in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

Reports: Seattle won’t use franchise tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk