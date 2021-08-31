Reports: Seahawks waiving Darece Roberson, Ian Bunting, Cam Sutton

The Seahawks are waiving a trio of offensive players, according to various reports.

Via Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Seattle is waiving wide receiver Darece Roberson. Additionally, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the Seahawks are waiving tight ends Cam Sutton and Ian Bunting.

Roberson was the only offensive player to score a touchdown for the Seahawks during the preseason, catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Sean Mannion in the team’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Bunting was signed to the roster last week after Luke Willson decided to retire after a one-day return to the roster. Sutton signed with the team this offseason after spending parts of 2020 with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted out of Fresno State.

Sutton could factor in with Seattle as a practice squad option given the Seahawks are waiting for Colby Parkinson to return from a slight fracture in his foot sustained three weeks ago in training camp.

