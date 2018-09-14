Reports: Seahawks to sign ex-Eagles LB Kendricks

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks, according to multiple reports Thursday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team will sign Kendricks, who made his name as a longtime starter with the Philadelphia Eagles but was cut by the Cleveland Browns in August after he was charged with insider trading.

The Seahawks' defense probably will remain without K.J. Wright, who had a knee scope shortly before the season, though head coach Pete Carroll said he's made quick progress. Rookie fifth-round selection Shaquem Griffin started for Wright last week but was pulled late in favor of Austin Calitro after he "got fooled on a couple things," as Carroll put it.

Kendricks pled guilty before a federal judge earlier this month and faces up to 25 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for December.

Kendricks, who turns 28 later this month, admitted before a federal judge in Philadelphia that he swapped cash, NFL tickets and access to parties with a Wall Street-connected associate for nonpublic, market-shifting information.

Prosecutors said Kendricks netted close to $1.2 million in profits off the trading during his two-year arrangement with a former Goldman Sachs analyst.

Kendricks won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season before joining the Cleveland Browns, who released him last month after he was charged.

Drafted in the second round by Philadelphia out of Cal in 2012, Kendricks appeared in 85 games (74 starts) with the Eagles from 2012-17. He recorded 14 sacks, three interceptions and five fumble recoveries in that span.

--Field Level Media