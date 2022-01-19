As the Seattle Seahawks look for a replacement for fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., they are looking heavily at the defensive staff of the 2015-16 Chicago Bears.

In addition to potentially promoting assistant head coach/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, the Seahawks have reportedly requested interviews with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

The initial report from the Seattle Times of Norton and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis’ firings mentioned Hurtt and Donatell as potential candidates for the position. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported the Seahawks have requested an interview with Donatell. Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com has reported the Seahawks have requested an interview with Desai.

Hurtt, Donatell and Desai all worked together under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for two seasons with the Bears in 2015-16. Hurtt was an assistant defensive line coach and then outside linebackers coach, Donatell coached defensive backs and Desai was a defensive quality control coach.

Hurtt has been Seattle’s defensive line coach since 2017 and was given the title of assistant head coach in 2018.

Donatell has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos under Fangio. Dontatell coached with head coach Pete Carroll for five seasons when they were a part of the New York Jets coaching staff in the 1990’s, including Carroll’s lone season as head coach of the Jets in 1994. The Broncos were eight in total defense and third in points allowed this season under Donatell and Fangio.

Desai is coming off his lone season as defensive coordinator of the Bears under head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears ranked in sixth in total defense and 22nd in points allowed. Desai served as the team’s safeties coach for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator this past season.

Reports: Seahawks request interviews with Ed Donatell, Sean Desai originally appeared on Pro Football Talk