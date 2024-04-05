Reports: Schertz leaving ISU for St. Louis

Apr. 5—Update, 6:45 p.m.: Josh Schertz appears headed to St. Louis.

Multiple media reports say coach Schertz has accepted St. Louis University's offer and this afternoon informed his players in a team meeting.

Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was apparently the first to report the news.

SLU, a Catholic University founded in 1818, had reportedly put an offer on the table before Schertz valued at $2 million per year for 6 years.

This story will be updated.

----

Original story, 8:16 a.m.:

Speculation continues to swirl around the future plans of Indiana State basketball coach Josh Schertz after his team lost a 79-77 heartbreaker to Seton Hall on Thursday night in the National Invitation Tournament final in Indianapolis' Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In an interview prior to Thursday's game, Schertz didn't discuss any particular potential move — such as the heavily rumored offer to coach Saint Louis University — but said he'd be deciding by Friday or at the latest Saturday.

The unnamed-source reports include an early Friday morning CBS Sports report that Saint Louis has offered Schertz a contract for more than $2 million per year. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch story cited an unnamed source that said Schertz's hiring at SLU is expected this weekend.

ISU enhanced Schertz's contract in Terre Haute last fall, boosting it to $365,000 annually with incentives, according to Tribune-Star reporting in October. But other Missouri Valley Conference coaches earn well more. Efforts to supplement Schertz's contract through donations to the ISU Foundation have been ongoing and could put his compensation in the range of the MVC's top-paid coaches.

Also, donations to the men's basketball fund in the ISU's Crossroad of Champions NIL collective — the group organizing fundraising to compensate student-athletes for uses of their names, images and likenesses under the new NCAA system — have grown to $270,000, John Newton — the longtime former ISU administrator who serves in the volunteer role of the Crossroad of Champions chairman — said Friday. Those funds help colleges retain student-athletes, who can now move more easily to other schools via the NCAA transfer portal. Improved NIL opportunities can keep players, and thus could also keep their coaches.

The group of potentially returning players for next season includes all five starters — Robbie Avila, Julian Larry, Ryan Conwell, Jayson Kent and Isaiah Swope.

ISU hasn't responded to requests for comment on possible renegotiation of Schertz's contract.

Also, SLU declined comment. "As has been the case throughout the search, the University will not comment on potential candidates or the process surrounding the coaching search," said Saint Louis University assistant athletic director Brian Kunderman via email on Friday morning.

SLU let go previous coach Travis Ford after eight seasons, including this season's finish of 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last month, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that SLU, a private Jesuit research institution, paid Ford $2.45 million for the 2021-22 season, based on SLU tax forms, the most recent year available.

In an interview with the Tribune-Star just hours before Thursday's tipoff, Schertz said he understands many people in Terre Haute anxiously await his choice.

"It won't be after the game," Schertz said, and indeed he spoke only of the timing and impact of his choice in Thursday's postgame press conference at Hinkle.

"I'll probably have a decision by tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday at the latest. I don't want to drag it out," he added. "I've got too many people twisting in the wind right now to drag this out, so I want to be able to give resolution to all parties, maybe myself as much as anybody. But understand, what ever I decide, I'm going to make some people happy, make some people upset, but ultimately once I get a decision, everybody can move forward. That's the hope. But certainly no later than the first thing Saturday, but maybe as early as tomorrow (Friday)."

The speculation and intense interest hasn't been easy for Schertz as he worked to coach ISU through a MVC Tournament disappointment in losing the title game and the automatic NCAA berth that goes with that championship, to Drake, and then getting passed over for an at-large bid by the NCAA Selection Committee for the Big Dance, and then guiding the Sycamores to the NIT title game, before finishing with a 32-7 season record.

ISU landed Schertz as its coach after he'd turned unheralded Lincoln Memorial University into a NCAA Division II power in Tennessee. Despite his success there, he didn't draw much Division I interest until ISU came calling in 2021. Schertz compiled a 13-year mark of 337-69 at LMU and has gone 66-39 at ISU in three seasons.

"This was the right opportunity at the right time," he said of ISU. "[But] I've never had the level of stuff that's gone on here the last month. I'll say this, I'm glad it's about to be over. These things [from the] outside looking in are fun for people to speculate, and everybody gets in a search season and who's going where. But when you're involved in it, it's not nearly as much fun as it is for people on the outside; I can assure you."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.