Reports: Saylors to sign one-year deal with NY Giants

(WJHL) – Former ETSU running back, Jacob Saylors, has been one of the best players in the newly-formed United Football League (UFL) with the St. Louis Battlehawks this spring – and NFL teams have taken notice.

According to multiple reports, Saylors is expected to sign a one-year contract with the New York Giants.

The Jasper, Tennessee native led the UFL in rushing this season with 461 yards, while scampering for five touchdowns. The All-UFL running back also added more than 150 receiving yards and three more scores through the air.

Saylors spent time in the NFL last season, initially signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. After being cut prior to the team’s first preseason game, he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons, before being waived in January.

The New York Giants are scheduled to begin training camp on Wednesday, July 24.

