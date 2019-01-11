Reports say Hue Jackson won't be back with the Bengals next season

Hue Jackson reportedly won’t be back with the Bengals next season. (AP)

Hue Jackson went from being interviewed for the Cincinnati Bengals head-coaching job to being released by the organization.

According to multiple reports out of Cincinnati (first reported by Elise Jesse of WLWT), Jackson will not be retained to the 2019 staff. Cincinnati added him in midseason after the Browns fired him. The Bengals considered him for their head-coaching job, vacated after Marvin Lewis was fired, but decided on Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. Taylor can’t be officially hired until the Rams’ season is done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jackson was famously 3-36-1 as the Browns head coach, and it was baffling why the Bengals were considering him to be their head coach. But there are some offensive coordinator positions open around the league, and Jackson could be considered for that role.

Hue Jackson has a history as an offensive coordinator

Before all the jokes about Jackson’s historically awful run with the Browns, he was considered a good offensive coordinator. That’s how he got shots to be the head coach in Oakland and then Cleveland.

In Jackson’s last tenure as an offensive coordinator, the Bengals were seventh in the NFL in points scored and 15th in yards in 2015.

A team like the Denver Broncos might talk to Jackson. The Broncos suddenly need an offensive coordinator after their plans to have Gary Kubiak run the offense fell through. That’s assuming Jackson would like to be an offensive coordinator next season.

If Jackson wants to be a head coach again he’ll probably need to go the coordinator route, because it will take a while for him to distance himself from his tenure with the Browns.

Bengals brought in Jackson midseason

Story continues

When the Browns fired Jackson, the Bengals quickly moved to hire him as the special assistant to the head coach, something that sounds like it’s from “The Office.” The thought was that Jackson was being brought in to give Cincinnati, then still in the playoff race, intelligence on the Browns. The Bengals lost both meetings with the Browns after hiring Jackson.

Jackson still has enough clout in the league to get hired by the Bengals and get a head-coaching interview from them. Even if he doesn’t want to coach, or nobody hires him, he’d probably be a good fit in the media for a season while he waits for another opportunity.

All options are open for Jackson now that the Bengals decided not to retain him.

More Bengals news from Yahoo

More from Yahoo Sports:

• MLB desperately needs to fix its free agency problem

• Sports anchor calls Cardinals hiring ‘covert racism’

• Survey reveals what NFL players think of Kaepernick

• Heisman winner has unique sports dilemma



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts