Reports: Sam Pittman will remain Arkansas football's head coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman received a meaningful endorsement from athletic director Hunter Yurachek after the Razorbacks win over FIU Saturday, according to 247sports.com.

Matt Zenitz reported Sunday morning that Yurachek informed Arkansas players and staff last night that Sam Pittman will remain the Razorbacks head coach. More reports surfaced after Zenitz' reveal stating that Pittman will be back for 2024.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek informed Razorbacks players and staff last night that he’s sticking with Sam Pittman as the team’s head coach, sources tell @247Sports https://t.co/cPSprWCAFg pic.twitter.com/dSMMuoZraw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 19, 2023

Pittman's status as Arkansas' head coach has been in question ever since the Hogs suffered an embarrassing 48-10 loss to Auburn. That defeat ended any hopes of playing in a bowl game, dropping Arkansas to 3-7 on the season. The Hogs bounced back Saturday with a 44-20 win over FIU.

During the FIU game, ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore said that Pittman told ESPN he would not be fired this season.

“We talked to him yesterday, and he said I am not being fired this year," Gilmore said. "He said he had a two hour meeting with his athletic director on Sunday, and all is good. They haven’t forgotten what he’s done with this program.”

Arkansas is in the midst of its worst season under Pittman. The Hogs had won at least three SEC games in each of his previous three seasons. Arkansas could get to two conference victories if it upsets No. 9 Missouri on Friday in the final game of the season.

Pittman's first season showed immediate progress, with Arkansas going 3-7 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Razorbacks ended their SEC drought with a victory over a ranked Mississippi State team, and all three wins came against league rivals.

In 2021, Pittman started to build significant momentum. Arkansas went 9-4 and secured victories over Texas, LSU and Texas A&M. It was the second time in 10 years the Razorbacks won eight games in a season, and the future in Fayetteville looked bright under the former offensive line coach.

But things began to sputter in 2022. Arkansas entered the season ranked 19th in the country but finished 7-6. An electric offense behind KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders kept the Razorbacks afloat, and a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas provided some optimism heading into 2023.

According to the terms of Pittman's contract, obtained by the USA TODAY Network, he will be owed no less than $16.1 million if the university fires him without cause before Dec. 1, 2023. Yurachek inserted a clause that reduces Pittman's buyout to 50% of the money owed if his overall record — excluding the shortened season in 2020 — ever dipped below .500. That would bring Pittman's buyout to roughly $10.7 million.

Since 2021, Pittman is 19-17, meaning the below .500 clause can not trigger until next season, with Arkansas having two games remaining in 2023.

