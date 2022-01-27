As the Saints move on from head coach Sean Payton, they have reportedly put out a couple of requests for head coaching interviews.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Lions requested Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Glenn has longstanding ties to the organization, as he played there in 2008 and was the defensive backs coach under Payton from 2016-2020. Last season was his first as a coordinator.

As for Leftwich, he’s been coaching against the Saints twice a year since becoming the Bucs offensive coordinator in 2019.

But Leftwich appears close to landing the Jaguars head coaching job — as long as Trent Baalke is out as G.M. If Jacksonville is unwilling or unable to meet Leftwich’s terms, New Orleans could swoop in and get him.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is also expected to receive an interview for head coach. He compiled an 8-28 record from 2012-2014 with the Raiders, but has done well as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator.

Payton stepped down from his position on Tuesday.

Reports: Saints request permission to interview Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk