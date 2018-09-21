Reports: Ryan Newman to join Roush Fenway Racing, drive No. 6 car Veteran driver Ryan Newman is expected to fill the No. 6 Ford at Roush Fenway Racing beginning in 2019, according to multiple published reports. A Roush Fenway Racing spokesperson said the organization does not have a comment on the news reports, but that the team has scheduled an announcement for 3 p.m. ET Saturday at …

Veteran driver Ryan Newman is expected to fill the No. 6 Ford at Roush Fenway Racing beginning in 2019, according to multiple published reports. A Roush Fenway Racing spokesperson said the organization does not have a comment on the news reports, but that the team has scheduled an announcement for 3 p.m. ET Saturday at the track.

Team owner Jack Roush confirmed earlier this month on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that driver Trevor Bayne would not return to the seat in 2019. Bayne was the full-time driver of the No. 6 Ford from 2015-17, then split time with veteran Matt Kenseth in the seat this year.

“We’re making a search,” Roush said at the time. “We’re in negotiations with drivers right now that would drive the 6 car next year. I think the decision’s been made.”

Newman announced last week in Las Vegas that he would not return to the No. 31 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing, where he’s been for five years.

Newman advanced to the Championship 4 in 2014, the first year of NASCAR‘s elimination-style playoff format. He finished second that season to champion Kevin Harvick. Newman also qualified for the postseason in 2015 (11th) and 2017 (16th) with the organization.

