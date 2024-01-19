Reports: Ryan Day taps new offensive coordinator from NFL ranks

Jan. 19—Ohio State appears set to make another headline-grabbing offseason move.

ESPN first reported Thursday night Bill O'Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.

O'Brien is a 30-year coaching veteran who most notably spent many years as a New England Patriots assistant for Bill Belichick and was the head coach of the Houston Texans for seven seasons.

He also spent two seasons as head coach at Penn State, including a Big Ten Coach of the Year campaign in 2012, and two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama, where he mentored Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in 2021.

Hiring O'Brien is expected to free head coach Ryan Day, who like O'Brien is an offensive guru from New England, to concentrate more on the day-to-day tasks of running the program during the week and managing the game on Saturdays.

Day considered relinquishing play calling last season but ultimately did not after offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become head coach at Tulsa.

Since losing to Michigan to close out an 11-1 regular season in November, Ohio State has lost starting quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal, replaced him with second-team All-Big 12 pick Will Howard of Kansas State and retained more than a dozen players who could have entered the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes also added All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins from Mississippi and Alabama starting center Seth McLaughlin via the transfer portal in hopes of loading up for a run at defending national champion Michigan, the Big Ten title and the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

They will do so under the leadership of a new director of athletics, Ross Bjork, who was introduced this week and will take over July 1.