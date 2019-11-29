Reports: Rookie Drew Lock likely to get first start for Broncos on Sunday

Has John Elway finally found his quarterback? On Sunday, we’ll get a small idea whether he has or not.

Via multiple reports, rookie Drew Lock is likely to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

First-team reps

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri, has not been available to this point because of a preseason thumb injury that landed him on injured reserve.

But he’s been practicing the last two weeks, as is allowed under the rules of the CBA, and can be moved to the 53-man roster before the game.

NFL Network’s James Palmer tweeted that “the plan all week” was for Lock to come off IR and make the start; Palmer wrote that the Broncos increased Lock’s practice reps to about three-quarters in practice this week. Lock apparently has told coaches he’s ready.

Offense has been struggling

His time? The Denver Broncos are expected to start rookie Drew Lock on Sunday. (Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver lost 20-3 to the Buffalo Bills last week, totaling just 134 yards from scrimmage.

Brandon Allen, who has started three games since Joe Flacco’s season-ending injury, struggled mightily, completing just 10-of-25 passes for 82 yards with an interception. Over his three starts, he’s completed just 46.4 percent of 86 attempts.

Denver hasn’t scored a touchdown in six quarters, since blowing a 20-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Now 3-8 and looking at the possibility of a third straight losing season and fourth straight without a postseason appearance, Elway and head coach Vic Fangio may as well see what they have in Lock over the final five games of the season.

After Sunday’s game with the Chargers, the Broncos play at Houston, at Kansas City, and then host the Lions and Raiders to close out the season.

More from Yahoo Sports: