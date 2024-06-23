Reports Roma planning to challenge Juventus for Khéphren Thuram

Juventus may not be the only club in Serie A plotting a move for Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram, as Roma are also reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.

Thuram is the younger brother of Inter striker and France international, Marcus, and is the son of former Parma and Juventus centre-back, Lilian.

Roma and Juventus interested in Thuram

The Nice midfielder is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract in France, and therefore could be available at a cut-down price this summer.

Juventus and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli have already been exploring the available options, and it has been suggested that the Old Lady could use Arkadiusz Milik as a bargaining chip in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

However, Roma also feel that they have a secret weapon up their sleeve, as recently-appointed sporting director Florent Ghisolfi previously worked for Nice and is therefore already familiar with Thuram and his contractual situation.

Calciomercato.com also note that Roma have ‘launched’ their challenge to fight Juventus for Thuram’s signature.