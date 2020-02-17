Reports: Rockets agree to deal with Jeff Green, target DeMarre Carroll

The Houston Rockets are eying a pair of moves to bolster their roster after the NBA’s trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Houston has reached an agreement with veteran forward Jeff Green. Terms of the deal were not reported.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets also intend to pursue DeMarre Carroll following his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

More small ball in Houston

Assuming the Rockets reach terms with Carroll, the moves reinforce the team’s pursuit of an unorthodox small-ball approach for the second half of the season. After a deal that sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks and returned Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-7 Covington has been the tallest regular rotation player in Houston.

He plays power forward alongside 6-5 “center” P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup.

Jeff Green has reportedly agreed to terms with the Rockets. (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Green a free agent since December

Green, 33, last played for the Utah Jazz before being released in December. The 13-year NBA veteran is listed at 6-8. He averaged 12.3 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point distance last season as a part-time starter with the Washington Wizards.

Carroll, 33, stands at 6-6. He saw limited action in San Antonio, playing nine minutes per game in 15 games this season after joining the Spurs on a three-year, $20.7 million deal last offseason as part of a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 34.2 percent from three-point distance with the Nets last season.

