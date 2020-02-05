Reports: Red Sox trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in blockbuster deal

After spending the offseason shrouded in trade rumors, Mookie Betts is finally on the move.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price from the Boston Red Sox in a three-team trade that also included Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports.

According to The Athletic, Boston acquired 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo from Los Angeles and rookie pitcher Brusdar Graterol from Minnesota. Several outlets confirmed that the Twins landed starter Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers to complete the deal.

In a separate trade, the Dodgers sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for young infielder Luis Rengifo.

The Dodgers spent most of the winter swinging under-the-radar moves, signing reliever Blake Treinen and starter Alex Wood to one-year deals but standing pat after losing out on free agents Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon. They won an NL-best 106 games in 2019 but lost in the NLDS to the eventual World Series champion Nationals.

Betts is coming off a season in which he won his fourth-straight Gold Glove in right field and secured the third Silver Slugger of his career after posting a .915 OPS with 29 home runs. A free agent after this season, the Dodgers are now in the unique position of holding exclusive negotiating rights with the 2018 AL MVP. Betts has indicated that he plans to test free agency, but the free-spending Dodgers would certainly be in a position to make a competitive offer.

Price is entering his age-34 season after finishing 2019 with his worst ERA (4.28) since 2009. Owed $96 million over the next three years, Price's contract was considered a roadblock for a Boston team hoping to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold in 2020 under new GM Chaim Bloom. ESPN reported that the Red Sox would be including cash in the package sent to Los Angeles, but the trade still removes Price's impact from luxury-tax considerations.

Even before acquiring Betts and Price, the Dodgers presented Nationals with the biggest threat to defending their NL pennant. With one of the best hitters in the game and a veteran pitcher who's got an outside chance at Cooperstown, Los Angeles cemented itself once again as one of the biggest juggernauts in the majors.

