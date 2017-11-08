Reports: Red Sox choose LeVangie for pitching coach

Dana LeVangie, the Red Sox bullpen coach under John Farrell, is their choice to be their next pitching coach, according to multiple reports.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com and Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com each reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Dana LaVangie is going to be the next Red Sox pitching coach — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 8, 2017

Red Sox name Dana LeVangie the new pitching coach. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) November 8, 2017

LeVangie, 48, of Whitman, Mass., has been Red Sox bullpen coach since 2013, Farrell's first season as manager. The former Red Sox minor league catcher was also served as a bullpen catcher from 1997-2004, scout and catching instructor in the Sox organization.

The pitching coach position was the final vacancy on new Sox manager Alex Cora's staff. Cora, the former Houston Astros bench coach and Red Sox utility infielder, was introduced as Boston's manager on Monday, replacing Farrell.



