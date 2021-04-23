Reports: Ravens trade Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to AFC rival Chiefs

Ravens trade Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to AFC rival Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Orlando Brown Jr.'s time in Baltimore is over as the Ravens shipped out their young tackle to the Chiefs in exchange for a number of future draft picks, finalizing a split that seemed inevitable with the Ravens' situation at left tackle.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick.



Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Brown made it clear early in the offseason that his long-term goal is to play left tackle in the NFL like his father did, and he had the chance to prove himself in 2020 after franchise LT Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending injury in the middle of the season.

The Ravens already locked up Stanley to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside for the foreseeable future, so if Brown wanted to play on the left side of the line it would have to be with another team.

It turns out that other team will be the Kansas City Chiefs, a team whose struggles to protect Patrick Mahomes might have cost them a second Super Bowl ring this past season.

It's surprising to see the Ravens willing to trade with a Chiefs team that has proven to be their biggest obstacle in the AFC in recent years. In exchange for helping fill a hole for their rivals, the Ravens are reportedly receiving the Chiefs' 2021 first, third and fourth-round picks and a fifth-rounder in 2022. In addition to Brown, the Ravens are also sending a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-rounder.

Brown is a pending free agent, and while he hasn't agreed to a long-term deal with the Chiefs yet, reports are that they hope he earns an extension during the year.

The plan for now is for Orlando Brown will play out the final year of his deal with the #Chiefs, source says. There's no extension as part of this deal right now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 23, 2021

The Ravens now have a lot of selections to work with in next week's draft, though they are now scheduled to be without a pick from spot number 31 until 94.

Baltimore already needed to add receiving and pass-rushing help in this year's class. Now, they'll also need to find their right tackle of the future.