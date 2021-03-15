Reports: Ravens sign G Kevin Zeitler to 3-year deal ahead of free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Weyrich
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Ravens sign Zeitler to 3-year deal ahead of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just two days before free agency begins, the Ravens have reportedly signed guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22 million deal with $16 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport were the first to report the news.

Zeitler, 31, is a former first-round pick who’s spent parts of nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and New York Giants (2019-20). The Wisconsin product has appeared in all but nine eligible games since entering the league in 2012.

Pro Football Focus gave Zeitler a player grade of 65.9 in 2020, which ranked 32nd among all guards and represented the lowest grade of his career. He received a 76.4 in 2019 and peaked with an 89.0 in 2014. PFF considered him to be a better pass blocker (68.7) than run blocker (63.0) last season.

Baltimore will likely start Zeitler at right guard, a spot the team struggled to fill in 2020 after Ravens legend Marshall Yanda retired. The move gives the Ravens some clarity on the right side of its offensive line amid trade rumors surrounding right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Bradley Bozeman are locked into the two starting spots on the left side.

Zeitler was permitted to sign with the Ravens early after being cut by the Giants last week.

Recommended Stories

  • Grading CB Emmanuel Moseley’s re-signing with 49ers: B+

    The 49ers may have churn all over their defensive backfield, which is why Emmanuel Moseley's re-signing is a smart move.

  • Emily Glagolev on Arizona State's message following a two-game skid: 'Keep playing how we play'

    Pac-12 Networks' Troy Clardy speaks with student-athlete Emily Glagolev following Arizona State women's lacrosse first Pac-12 victory of the season, defeating California 21-11 on Sunday, Mar. 14 in Berkeley. The senior attacker finished with four goals and one assist against the Golden Bears. ASU improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.

  • Where the Ravens’ salary cap stands at the start of free agency

    With the legal tampering period starting today, here's where the Baltimore Ravens' salary cap stands. Could they go after big free agents?

  • Carolina Panthers free agency: The ultimate guide to roster changes, signings

    The Panthers are planning to be patient when it comes to attacking free agency this offseason.

  • 10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

    10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

  • What Kevin Zeitler signing means for Ravens’ offensive line

    The Baltimore Ravens found a new starter at right guard in Kevin Zeitler but what does it mean for the rest of the Ravens depth chart?

  • Former Harris aide Lily Adams will join Treasury Department to help sell stimulus package

    Lily Adams, a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, is joining the Treasury Department to help promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the administration’s broader plans to combat income inequality.Why it matters: Touting Biden’s stimulus package will be a government-wide effort, with a coordinated communications strategy. Treasury is taking the lead on implementing it, and Adams will play a key role.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Adams will help calibrate that campaign, underscoring the close linkage between the White House and Treasury.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been receiving strategic communications help from Natalie Wyeth Earnest, who served as assistant secretary for public affairs for President Obama. She plans to leave this spring.As principal deputy secretary for public affairs, Adams will join a team led by Calvin Mitchell, the current assistant secretary. Alexandra LaManna serves as the department's spokesperson.The big picture: Yellen is slowly filling out her staff, with Wally Adeyemo, President Biden’s nominee for deputy Treasury secretary, expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.Last week, Biden announced Nellie Liang, a former economist at the Federal Reserve, as his pick to serve as undersecretary for domestic finance.Ben Harris, a trusted Biden confidant who helped craft the COVID-19 relief package and the "Build Back Better" program during the campaign, has been nominated to be assistant secretary for economic policy.He will be another key link between Treasury and the White House.Go deeper: Biden still has not named an undersecretary for international affairs, the department's top diplomat, or undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, which would play a key role in any potential nuclear deal with Iran.Nancy Lee, Heidi Crebo-Rediker and Marisa Lago are among the candidates being considered for the international affairs job, according to Bloomberg.David Lipton, who had the international affairs job under President Clinton and held the No. 2 position at the International Monetary Fund, has returned to Treasury as a senior counselor.Between the lines: Biden hasn’t announced a big-name Wall Street figure to join Treasury, a sign he's reluctant to antagonize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or other progressives in his party.President Obama tested his luck with Antonio Weiss, an investment banker at Lazar, for domestic finance, but withdrew his name after Warren objected.But Obama then installed Weiss as a counselor, giving then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew an in-house expert on the mechanics of financial markets. A similar end-run is a possibility in the current 50-50 Senate.The bottom line: There’s a tunnel connecting the Treasury Department to the East Wing of the White House, making Treasury the only (known) department with direct — and discreet — access to the Oval Office.When the secretaries of Defense or State arrive for National Security Council meetings in the Situation Room, their motorcade parks on West Executive Avenue, where TV cameras can capture their arrival.But the Treasury secretary, along with any CEOs in tow, can slip into the White House without the public knowing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fauci: it's 'disturbing' that Trump voters say they won't get vaccinated for COVID-19

    A poll found that 47% of Trump supporters said they wouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 10% of Biden voters.

  • Ravens to sign G Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens have agreed to terms on a deal with guard Kevin Zeitler. The contract is for three years and is worth $22 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed. Zeitler was released by the Giants last week in a cap-saving move for New York

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots interested in keeping Joe Thuney, but Jets to have interest

    The Patriots reportedly want to keep offensive guard Joe Thuney in NFL free agency, but they may have competition within their own division.

  • Reporter suggests Bengals as one of the teams ‘lining up’ for Joe Thuney

    Are the Cincinnati Bengals about to get in on the Joe Thuney sweepstakes?

  • Grab onto some DuckTales while you still can

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 15. All times are Eastern.

  • Jasmine Salinas Takes Frightening Over-The-Wall Flight at NHRA Gatornationals

    Top Alcohol Dragster pilot taken to hospital in Gainesville after Saturday incident.

  • Ravens get an ‘A’ grade for Kevin Zeitler signing

    The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.

  • Aljamain Sterling: ‘I don’t feel like a true champion’

    After arguably the most bizarre title change in UFC history, newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his response to the MMA community on his podcast “The Weekly Scraps” following his DQ victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259. While Yan clearly delivered an illegal knee to Sterling, who by definition was a grounded fighter, many MMA fans, commentators, and fighters criticized Sterling for embellishing his reaction to the knee. Sterling addressed whether or not he felt like a true champion and also criticized Yan for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the rules along with making the decision to knee him in that position altogether. “Just so you guys know, I don’t feel like I am the champ because obviously I didn’t win this the way I wanted to win it. But rules are in place for a reason, and it’s mind boggling to me to know that a guy like Yan, of his caliber, can get to the highest of the highs, become a world champion, and still make mistakes like that,” Sterling said. “Not knowing when an opponent is down, having to ask your coach if an opponent is down? Like, what? I was told that he’s done this before in the past. I have to find the fight so I can actually pull it up and verify for myself if this is true or not. But it is kind of crazy that he would go back and do something like that again if true.” https://www.mmaweekly.com/espn-releases-footage-of-petr-yans-corner-after-controversial-illegal-knee Petr Yan's Russian fans 'are a little overboard' Sterling also lectured Yan’s Russian fan base on their lack of medical knowledge regarding their criticism of the severity of “Funkmaster’s” head injury. He also mentioned he received death threats from them as well, but did not seem all too concerned. “I respect that you guys like to support your own. Maybe that is something that I do admire about the Russian fan base. You guys will support your own no matter what. You guys are a little overboard in terms of crazy; in terms of like the death threats and stuff. That’s a little crazy, but I do respect that you guys support your athletes,” Sterling said. “With that being said, you guys aren’t freaking doctors. You don’t know anything about concussions. Just because I got a CT scan and they said I was cleared does not mean I wasn’t concussed.” What went through Aljamain Sterling's mind following the illegal knee? Sterling also referenced the first two times he was knocked out, likening the knee from Yan to the prior instances. The Funkmaster said he was delirious and could not exactly recall what referee Mark Smith said to him while he was on the ground after eating the knee from Yan. However, Sterling said he remembered asking how much time he had because he wanted to continue. As previously mentioned, many people within the MMA community criticized Sterling for potentially embellishing how bad his head injury was from that illegal knee rather than criticizing Yan for throwing the illegal knee to begin with. Sterling stayed on the ground for an extended period of time after the fact and provided context regarding his frame of mind in that moment. “‘The fight’s going to be a no-contest. Dana’s going to say he was losing that fight in the fourth round, so why should we use him again? We already know the direction the fight was heading, and so we’re going to move on from this,’” Sterling said. “These are all the thoughts going through my head, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity again, I’m going to have to win three or four more fights to get back to this position to ever challenge for a world title again. So those thoughts were going through my head, not, ‘I’m going to become world champion.’” Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan at UFC 259 | Photo courtesy of UFC & Getty Aljamain Sterling now angling for a fight with Henry Cejudo After the fight ended, a picture surfaced on social media of Sterling celebrating with friends and family with the belt on his shoulder. Yan posted a tweet with this photo, mocking Sterling in the process. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368737036262273024?s=20 The pair have gone back and forth since trading shots on social media. While one can assume from a purist’s standpoint that it is in the promotion’s best interest to book a rematch between Sterling and Yan, Sterling also posted a video facing off with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, saying he’d be open to skipping a rematch with Yan in favor of that bout. https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368722368990875650?s=20 Either way, this new bantamweight saga is far from over, regardless of whoever is next in line for a shot at Sterling’s new title. TRENDING > Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives Dana White addresses Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M in first decrease since 2011

    The NFL salary cap will decrease for the first time since 2011, the season after the uncapped year.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • March Madness: 4 teams coaches are expecting to flop in NCAA tournament

    Yahoo Sports spoke with a dozen coaches this weekend about teams they felt were set up to fail in this NCAA tournament.