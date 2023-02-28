Reports: Raptors sign guard Will Barton, waive Juancho Hernangomez

The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent guard Will Barton, according to multiple reports.

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Will Barton is signing with the Toronto Raptors. After completing buyout with Wizards, Barton will join Toronto and be eligible for a playoff roster. He’s played in 29 career postseason games with Nuggets and Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Toronto waived forward Juancho Hernangomez to make room for Barton, who worked out a buyout with the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

In 40 games with the Wizards, the 11-year NBA veteran averaged 7.7 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three-point range. He was traded to the Wizards from the Denver Nuggets last summer after he spent a little more than seven seasons in Colorado.

Barton, 32, had the best years of his career while with the Nuggets, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 36.2 percent from deep and playing decent enough defence.

This move to bring in Barton appears to be yet another sign from the Raptors front office that they’re looking to make a playoff push this season. Barton’s always been a strong three-point shooter and his addition should address a large need Toronto’s had in that area for a while now.

Will Barton will join the Raptors after working out a buyout with the Wizards. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Hernangomez signed with the Raptors during the off-season but largely disappointed in the 42 games he played this season, averaging just 2.9 points and shooting a dismal 25.9 percent from three-point range.

The 27-year-old was best known for playing the fictional basketball player Bo Cruz in the film Hustle. Unlike the character he portrayed in the film, however, Hernangomez didn’t prove to be a diamond in the rough.