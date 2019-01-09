Reports: Raptors to sign former Warrior, Cavalier Patrick McCaw

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to sign free-agent forward Patrick McCaw, ESPN reports.

McCaw plans to sign a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $786,000, according to The Athletic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed McCaw in December to a two-year, $6 million offer sheet while he was a restricted free agent under control of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors declined to match the offer.

Bizarre short stint in Cleveland

McCaw then played three games for the Cavaliers before they released him ahead of a deadline that would have guaranteed his contract. After he cleared waivers, he was free to sign with any team.

The Cavs’ transactions raised eyebrows around the league and reportedly prompted the Warriors to request that the NBA investigate the moves.

Patrick McCaw has reportedly agreed to play for the Toronto Raptors. (AP)

A second-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, McCaw averaged 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in limited playing time over two seasons after being traded on draft night to the Warriors.

He did not play this season until he was signed by the Cavs after a contract dispute in Golden State.

