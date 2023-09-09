Reports: Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday it was a "definite possibility" that Cooper Kupp would land on injured reserve. The team made it a reality Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the Rams placed the star receiver on injured reserve with lingering hamstring issues.

Kupp will miss at least the next four games, which are against the Seahawks, 49ers, Bengals and Colts.

He saw a specialist in Minnesota last week after a setback in his rehab.

In 2022, Kupp missed nine games with a high right ankle sprain that required surgery.

Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua are the team's top-three wideouts in the absence of Kupp, with Demarcus Robinson and Ben Skowronek the other wideouts on the 53-player roster. None are Kupp, who has an offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP on his resume.