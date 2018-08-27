Reports: Raiders to trade Ryan Switzer to Steelers

The Ryan Switzer era in Oakland did not last long.

The Raiders are finalizing a trade that will send the wide receiver to the Steelers, according to multiple national reports.

TRADE: #Steelers and #Raiders are finalizing a trade to send WR Ryan Switzer to Pittsburgh, per league source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2018

Draft picks involved in a trade that is complete. https://t.co/y4Sv7ibu99 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2018

Just spoke to Ryan Switzer. He said he found out about the trade "this morning" and is "heading to Pittsburgh tonight." https://t.co/OLxov62X05 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2018

The Silver and Black acquired Switzer in April when they shipped Jihad Ward to the Cowboys.

Dallas selected Switzer in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

