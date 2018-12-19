Reports: Raiders sign QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

It really is true what they say: There’s someone for everyone.

After being on the street for over a month, and with a fair number of NFL observers convinced he’d never play again, Nathan Peterman has found a new home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No, really.

Report: Raiders sign Peterman

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to its practice squad. (AP)

Via multiple reports, the Oakland Raiders have signed Peterman to their practice squad, though terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

The second-year quarterback, drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, statistically is one of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history. He’s appeared in eight games, with four starts, and has 12 interceptions against just three touchdowns, has completed 52.3 percent of his 130 pass attempts, and a career passer rating of 32.5.

Gruden’s player crush

In the lead-up to the 2017 draft, Jon Gruden, then an ESPN analyst, raved about Peterman with members of the media.

“He can memorize, he can execute any play you dream up, and he loves it,” Gruden said. “I’m smitten with him a little bit as a player.”

Gruden was convinced Peterman was a born leader, worthy of no lower than a second-round pick.

Well, now Gruden has Peterman on the roster. Clearly he remains convinced Peterman is the player Gruden thought him to be when he was coming out of Pittsburgh, and not the player we’ve all seen over the last couple of years.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet

• The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs

• 5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan

• Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

