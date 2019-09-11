Reports: Raiders safety Johnathan Abram likely out for year with torn rotator cuff

Safety Johnathan Abram – one of three first-round picks by the Oakland Raiders this spring – is set to have surgery to address a torn rotator cuff and labrum sustained in Monday night’s win over the Denver Broncos, per multiple reports.

Abram is seeking a second opinion on the injury but surgery is likely and would potentially mean the end of his rookie year.

Abram started at strong safety for the Raiders against Denver and played on 49 of Oakland’s 64 defensive snaps in the game. Head coach Jon Gruden was asked about Abram during his Tuesday meeting with reporters but didn’t volunteer any insight that Abram was dealing with a possible season-ending injury.

“I think he probably got a little bit too reckless at times,” Gruden said. “He made some great plays, some impact plays and certainly I think some tackles he’s got to make for us, he missed, but his debut was pretty good.”

Abram had five tackles and a pass defended in his regular season debut for Oakland.