Reports: Raiders reach contract extensions with Daniel Carlson, A.J. Cole

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached agreements on contract extensions with kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole, via multiple reports.

Carlson’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced their agreement on a four-year deal with the Raiders Wednesday night. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $18.4 million with a signing bonus of $4 million and $10.2 million guaranteed. The agreement makes Carlson’s the league’s third highest-paid kicker behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Graham Gano of the New York Giants.

Carlson has converted 27-of-30 attempts this season for the Raiders, including 5-of-6 from beyond 50 yards with a long of 56. He’s converted 92.3 percent of his field goal tries with the team over the last two seasons.

Cole’s deal is also a four-year extension, though full terms have yet to be reported. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports the deal brings Cole among the top four highest-paid at the position.

Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks signed an extension this offseason that made him the league’s highest paid punter at a little over $3.5 million a year. Cole will be getting at least $3 million a year on average to reach the top of the market.

Cole is leading the NFL in gross punt average at 51.1 yards per punt. His 42.8 net average is good enough for seventh in the league. His 22 punts downed inside the 20 is fifth best.

