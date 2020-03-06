Reports: Quinnen Williams arrested at LaGuardia Airport for unlawful weapons possession

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York City and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, according to multiple reports.

Williams was arrested at the airport after trying to board a flight at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET. Williams was in possession of a gun that had an Alabama permit.

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft last year by the Jets. The former University of Alabama standout was being processed by the Port Authority Police Department on Thursday night before the case gets referred to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Williams appeared in 13 games with nine starts for the Jets during his rookie season. He recorded 28 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

