Reports: Purdue S Sanoussi Kane, Tennessee WR RaMel Keyton visit Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly hosted two potential Day 3 selections Wednesday with the 2024 NFL draft just a week away.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins hosted Tennessee wide receiver RaMel Keyton. Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda says Pursue safety Sanoussi Kane also visited Miami.

Keyton was listed by Tennessee at 6’3, 197 pounds and finished with collegiate career with 86 receptions for 1,456 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kane was listed by Purdue at 6’0, 215 pounds and recorded 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections during his collegiate career.

Neither player was invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Dolphins have been on the hunt for another wide receiver to complement the stellar duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While they’ve entertained the idea of signing Odell Beckham Jr. and reportedly expressed interest in Tyler Boyd, Miami has also brought in a few receiver prospects for visits leading up to the draft.

It’d also make sense to hunt for safety help, as veteran Jordan Poyer was signed to a one-year deal as a stopgap solution at the team’s strong safety spot.

In recent seven-round mock drafts from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Matt Miller, neither Keyton nor Kane were selected.

