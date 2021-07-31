Reports: All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston signs 1-year deal with Ravens

Reports: Justin Houston signs 1-year deal with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Four months after the Ravens’ top edge rushers Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue left in free agency, they’ve found their replacement. On Saturday, Baltimore signed former All-Pro Justin Houston to a one-year deal with just over $2 million guaranteed and incentives that could push the total value up to $4 million, according to multiple reports.

Former All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. Houston turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

Ravens have agreed to a 1-year deal with Justin Houston that will pay him a base salary of $1.075 million and also includes $1 million signing bonus, per source. Additional incentives in deal based on Pro Bowl and sacks. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 31, 2021

The Ravens were Houston’s top choice in free agency and he was willing to take a pay cut to sign with them after making $24 million over his last two years with the Indianapolis Colts. At 32 years old, Houston has remained an effective edge rusher; he hasn’t missed a game since 2018 and finished last season with eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 25 tackles.

Judon, who racked up six sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 14 games last year, signed with the Patriots in March on a four-year, $56 million deal. He played out his final season in Baltimore on the franchise tag but cap constraints prevented the Ravens from locking up both him and Ngakoue, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, long term. Instead, the team will turn to Houston to fortify their defensive front alongside Calais Campbell.

With Baltimore, Houston will hope to win a Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The longtime face of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense just missed winning one with the team that drafted him after leaving for Indianapolis in 2019. The Ravens have won 10 or more games each of the last three seasons but haven’t advanced past the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs since 2012.