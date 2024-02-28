Reports: Phoenix near deal to host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

2023 NBA Playoffs- Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

During All-Star weekend this year in chilly Indianapolis (it was a high of 22 that day), a media member who would know told me to keep an eye on Phoenix for one of the next All-Star games. I said, "Sure," but thought that with the next two on the West Coast — San Francisco in 2025 and Los Angeles in 2026 — the league might be thinking of another part of the country after them.

No. It looks like Phoenix in 2027, staying within the Pacific Division. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the news, which Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic has since confirmed.

The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. One year into new governor Mat Ishbia's ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid. The Phoenix Mercury will also host 2024 WNBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/1sus5Ked8s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia pushed for this — he applied to host the WNBA and NBA All-Star Games in Phoenix shortly after taking control of the team. The Mercury are set to host the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend on July 18-20.

Phoenix last hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 2009 (the Shaq and Kobe co-MVP year), and did it twice before that in 1995 and 1975.

The Suns could be well represented in the 2027 All-Star Game if their core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are still together in a few years.