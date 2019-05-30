Reports: People close to Kyrie Irving believe he won’t sign with Lakers

That rumor about Kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James by signing with the Lakers this summer?

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, as transcribed by Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston:

“From what I’m told, it’s not going to happen,” Smith said. “I got a text message from folks close to Kyrie’s family, within the hour, as we were teasing this subject. Quote: ‘There is no way in hell he’s going to LA. I don’t give a damn what anybody says, knock that down for us right now please. He ain’t going to LA.’ That’s what they say.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

I did a little digging around, and my feeling is very strongly that – while LeBron and Kyrie have kissed and made up – that Kyrie is not going there. He’s just not. I just don’t believe it. And I think people close to him just don’t believe it either.

I don’t think Irving will sign with the Lakers. I also wouldn’t rule it out. Irving is his own man, and an enigmatic one at that. I’m not sure how many people, if any, have the insight to speak on his behalf.

People close to him are reportedly advising him to strongly consider the Nets. Maybe there’s wishful thinking behind this notion of Irving not joining the Lakers.

But Irving re-signing with the Celtics or signing with the Knicks has seemed most likely for a while. So, maybe there’s merit to Irving not heading to Los Angeles.