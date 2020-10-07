Reports: Patriots, Titans and Raiders all have players test positive for COVID-19

Reports: Patriots, Titans and Raiders all have positive COVID tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the NFL, early returns of COVID-19 tests following Week 4 have not been good.

According to multiple reports, four players from three different teams tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.

The Titans, who had two consecutive days with no positive tests, had to put their reopening on hold after two more players tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus as well, per Pelissero.

The Patriots had their Week 4 game against the Chiefs pushed back a day following quarterback Cam Newton's positive test last week. Gilmore was the only positive test from New England's round of results on Tuesday.

Now the Raiders have joined the fray as a new team experiencing positive COVID-19 tests. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Las Vegas had one player test positive Tuesday.

This comes a few days after the NFL and NFLPA agreed upon stricter COVID-19 protocols, threatening teams and players with fines, loss of draft picks and potentially forfeiting a contest if protocols are broken.

Whether Week 5 games will be impacted by these test results remains to be seen.