Reports: Patriots suspend Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team

The New England Patriots have suspended defensive end Michael Bennett one game for conduct detrimental to the team, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Nick Underhill reports that Bennett told the coaching staff he’s not happy with his role on the team.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz says he spoke with Bennett, who confirmed the suspension.

‘Philosophical disagreement’

“On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension,” Bennett said. “I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”

Bennett’s position coach is defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

Michael Bennett is apparently not pleased with his role in New England. (Getty)

The three-time Pro Bowler has played a limited role since being traded to the Patriots this offseason. He’s played in all six New England games, but started just one, posting 2 1/2 sacks and five total tackles on the season.

Bennett, 33, started at least 10 games in each of his five prior seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

