Reports: Patriots sign Ravens linebacker Matt Judon to four-year deal

Reports: Patriots ink Ravens linebacker Matt Judon to four-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A year after the Baltimore Ravens placed a franchise tag on outside linebacker Matthew Judon, the New England Patriots reportedly swooped in on Monday and struck a deal with the free-agent linebacker.

The deal is reported to be worth $56 million over four years, with a whopping $32 million upfront during the first two. Judon's pass-rushing services were rewarded as New England looks to bolster its pass-rush.

The #Patriots are signing OLB Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract including $32 million over the first two years, per source. A massive deal for the former #Ravens standout. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The Patriots came into free agency with the second-most cap space available and are taking full advantage. Judon has led the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures since becoming a starter his second season in 2017.

The Ravens' 2016 fifth-round pick has racked up 34.5 sacks in four seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.