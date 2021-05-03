Reports: Patriots pick up option on Isaiah Wynn, decline Sony Michel's

The New England Patriots will pick up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Patriots selected Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he moved into the starting spot at left tackle the following season. A slew of injuries -- a torn Achilles that cost him his rookie season, turf toe in 2019 and a knee injury in 2020 -- have limited him to just 18 regular-season games in his first three seasons in the league.

The cost of the fifth-year option for Wynn, 25, is $10.41 million.

NFL Network reported that the Patriots are likely to decline the option on running back Sony Michel, Wynn's teammate at Georgia who was selected No. 31 overall in 2018. His option is $4.52 million.

Like Wynn, Michel has faced a number of injuries since draft day.

During training camp in 2018, he had fluid drained from his knee, which forced him to miss the first game of the season, then missed two games later after twisting his knee in a game against the Chicago Bears.

In June 2019, he had a knee scope, and in 2020, he spent time on both the COVID-19 reserve list and injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

Michel, 25, posted 900-plus rushing yards in his first two seasons but gained only 449 yards in nine games in 2020. In 38 career games, he has run for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 258 yards and one touchdown through the air.

