Reports: Patrick Mahomes has kneecap dislocation, no fracture

The Chiefs will know more about Patrick Mahomes‘ injury Friday when he undergoes a magnetic resonance imaging test.

But early indications are that he dislocated his kneecap but does not have a fracture, according to multiple reports.

An MRI will provide a clearer picture about whether Mahomes has ligament damage.

Mahomes wasn’t in the X-ray room long when the Chiefs ruled him out with a right knee injury. He was injured on a second quarter quarterback sneak.

Owner Clark Hunt, General Manager Brett Veach and Mahomes’ girlfriend and Mahomes’ agent were in the locker room with the quarterback in the third quarter, James Palmer of the NFL reports.

Mahomes went 10-for-11 for 76 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.