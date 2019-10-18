Reports: Patrick Mahomes expected to miss 3 weeks with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes avoided serious damage to his knee but is expected to miss three weeks with a dislocated kneecap, according to media reports.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported that Mahomes will seek an additional opinion on the injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it was a “best-case scenario” for the reigning MVP.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

The MRI has confirmed the #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV. He’ll seek additional opinions to be sure. The plan is for him to return this season after a brief absence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

Patrick Mahomes’ MRI was, in the words of a league source, “good” and it “turned out to be a best-case scenario.” Prior to MRI, team believed best-case scenario was Mahomes missing “about three games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

Mahomes was injured on a quarterback sneak Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. On a fourth-and-1 he bulled forward for the first down, but landed on a teammate and his kneecap came out of place. Trainers put it back into place on the field and Mahomes waved off the injury cart. He walked back to the locker room right after the injury.

Matt Moore came in for Mahomes and the Chiefs won 30-6. It’s not easy to lose an MVP quarterback and roll to a win.

Story continues

“I was proud of our guys stepping up,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the win. ”They didn’t let down.”

The Chiefs have already dealt with plenty of injuries this season. But obviously, nothing like having their quarterback go down.

Mahomes has not missed an NFL game due to injury. He has been hindered by an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 and aggravated multiple times in following games, but he didn’t miss any time.

The Chiefs’ attitude after Thursday night’s game was that they would be fine with Moore under center, if he had to fill in. Moore has been mostly a career backup, but has 30 career starts over his 11 NFL seasons and had some success with the Dolphins and Panthers as a starter.

“Matt did a nice job of stepping in there,” Reid said. “We didn’t have to really back down on anything we had called.”

Patrick Mahomes leaves Thursday night's game against Denver with a knee injury. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab





More from Yahoo Sports:





