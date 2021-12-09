Reports: Pat McAfee, FanDuel strike massive sponsorship deal for popular radio show

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee is about to make more money in his second career as a broadcaster than he ever did in pro football.

According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler has struck a four-year sponsorship deal with FanDuel to be the exclusive sportsbook for the "Pat McAfee Show."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the agreement is worth $30 million per year. News of the agreement was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McAfee -- whose show runs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Radio and also on his YouTube channel -- confirmed the agreement in an announcement posted Thursday on social media.

I can’t thank you all enough..



Our MASSIVE announcementhttps://t.co/uKeZrO6SEP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2021

A first-team All-Pro in 2014, McAfee played eight seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, leading the league with an average of 49.3 yards per punt in 2016, his final NFL season.

After retiring, McAfee tried his hand at broadcasting -- working for Fox Sports, ESPN, DAZN and Westwood One.

Pat McAfee comments during a broadcast of the WWE Survivor Series last month in Brooklyn.

Starting his own talk show in September 2020, his outspoken style and impressive guest list made the "Pat McAfee Show" a favorite among NFL fans.

Weekly appearances by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have repeatedly made news this season, with Rodgers giving updates on his toe injury or his vaccination status.

In addition to his football expertise, McAfee also serves as a color commentator for the WWE Smackdown series.

