Reports: Padres trade for Pirates All-Star, MLB hit leader Adam Frazier

The San Diego Padres have traded for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, according to multiple reports.

The Pirates reportedly received prospects Michael Milliano (pitcher), Jack Suwinski (outfielder) and Tucupita Marcano (shortstop) in return while also sending the Padres $1.4 million in cash.

Frazier, 29, is slashing .327/.392/.453 this season with four home runs, 32 RBIs and five stolen bases. He leads MLB in total hits with 125 in 382 at-bats. Frazier made his first All-Star team this year in his sixth MLB season. He's eligible for arbitration next season and won't reach free agency until 2023.

The Padres picked up one of the best hitters in baseball for the second half of the season. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Is Hosmer the odd man out in All-Star infield?

The Padres made the move as they sit in third place in the competitive NL West at 58-44, 5.5 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and 2.5 games behind the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The transaction could leave first baseman Eric Hosmer as the odd man out in a loaded infield that includes shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth, all of whom were named All-Stars this season.

If Frazier takes over at second base, Cronenworth could move to first, leaving Hosmer without a daily role in the lineup. Hosmer is in the fourth year of an 8-year, $144 million contract.

Frazier could also see time in the outfield.

