Reports: Padres trade for Pirates All-Star, MLB hit leader Adam Frazier
The San Diego Padres have traded for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, according to multiple reports.
The Pirates reportedly received prospects Michael Milliano (pitcher), Jack Suwinski (outfielder) and Tucupita Marcano (shortstop) in return while also sending the Padres $1.4 million in cash.
Frazier, 29, is slashing .327/.392/.453 this season with four home runs, 32 RBIs and five stolen bases. He leads MLB in total hits with 125 in 382 at-bats. Frazier made his first All-Star team this year in his sixth MLB season. He's eligible for arbitration next season and won't reach free agency until 2023.
Is Hosmer the odd man out in All-Star infield?
The Padres made the move as they sit in third place in the competitive NL West at 58-44, 5.5 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and 2.5 games behind the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
The transaction could leave first baseman Eric Hosmer as the odd man out in a loaded infield that includes shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth, all of whom were named All-Stars this season.
If Frazier takes over at second base, Cronenworth could move to first, leaving Hosmer without a daily role in the lineup. Hosmer is in the fourth year of an 8-year, $144 million contract.
Frazier could also see time in the outfield.
