Reports: Padres sign Brian Dozier to minors deal

AJ Cassavell and Robert Murray report that second baseman Brian Dozier has signed with the Padres. It’s a minor league deal, per Murray.

The longtime Twin spent the latter half of 2018 with the Dodgers before signing with the Nationals last year and winning a championship. Dozier, who will be 33 this season, is a former All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He hit .238/.340/.430 and launched 20 homers for Washington en route to a World Series win, but was largely relegated to a bench role in the playoffs.

San Diego currently has Jurickson Profar penciled in at second base after acquiring him in a trade with the A’s. The organization lacks substantial depth at the position, with Greg Garcia being the primary option. Gordan Beckham is also in camp on a minor league deal. One imagines that Dozier instantly becomes a favorite to make the team, with the addition of the 26th roster spot only helping his case.

Dozier is no longer the impact talent he once was, but he’s still got more than enough baseball left in his bones to help a team like the Padres out. Low-risk signings that raise a team’s talent floor like this often pay off in big ways in the long run.

Also, since this is a Brian Dozier-related post, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include video of him signing “Calma” while shirtless and being showed in alcohol by his teammates.

You’re welcome.

