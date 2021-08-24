Reports: Pac-12, ACC, Big 10 to announce alliance today originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

College sports have drastically changed over the last few months.

From the NIL being passed allowing athletes to make money to Oklahoma and Texas bucking the Big 12 to joining the SEC. The latter has led to much discussion between other major conferences and a decision has been made.

The ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12 are expected to announce an alliance on Tuesday afternoon around 11 a.m PT, per ESPN.

In the announcement, all three leagues are expected to emphasize their “common values” and offer support regarding major topics affecting college athletes and schools across all sports.

The WorldWide Leader is also reporting the Pac-12, home of the University of Oregon’s sports, has “been the most aggressive” of the three conferences in allying.

The Athletic is also reporting that the Pac-12 is a driving force behind the alliance as there’s a concern they control and dictate too much of college football.

When it comes to scheduling across the three leagues, that’s the complicated part. As many game contracts have been signed for future years. One possibility is for the Pac-12 to reduce the number of conference games from nine to eight, allowing teams to face other schools from their alliance.