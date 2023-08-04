Reports: Oregon and Washington could leave Pac-12 for Big Ten

Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Following Colorado’s departure from the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week, more dominoes appear to be falling after reports on Friday by the Associated Press and other news outlets that the Big Ten has opened the door for Oregon and Washington to join the conference.

The Big Ten has yet to formally invite Oregon and Washington to the conference, but is voting Friday to approve both schools, and reports suggest the vote will be unanimous.

If approved, the two schools would join the Big Ten for the 2024 season as its 17th and 18th members.

The Register-Guard has reached out to Oregon athletics officials for comment about the reports.

If approved, the loss of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten could be a death knell for the West Coast’s century-old power conference.

The AP has also reported Arizona has been in talks to join the Big 12. That conference has also been targeting Utah.

Existing Big 10 member schools include Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Rutgers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

