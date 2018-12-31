Reports: Ole Miss expected to hire Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator

Rich Rodriguez has been the head coach at three FBS schools. (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rich Rodriguez is reportedly close to landing a new coaching job after spending the 2018 season without one.

According to Rivals and The Athletic, the former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach is expected to be named the next offensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He would replace Phil Longo on head coach Matt Luke’s staff. Longo went to North Carolina to be Mack Brown’s offensive coordinator with the Tar Heels.

Rodriguez, who has a career record of 118-83, was one of the innovators in college football’s spread offense revolution. He perfected and popularized the read-option offense out of the shotgun with the Mountaineers, who won 11 games in each of Rodriguez’s final three seasons with the school. In 2007, his final year before going to Michigan, both running back Steve Slaton and quarterback Pat White rushed for over 1,000 yards while running back Noel Devine averaged 8.6 yards a carry.

Rodriguez’s tenure at Michigan didn’t go nearly as well. His only season above .500 was his last and he was fired after a 7-6 record in 2010.

After spending the 2011 season on the sidelines, Rodriguez was hired at Arizona in 2012. His teams won eight games or more in his first three seasons and went 7-6 in 2017. Rodriguez was fired not long after the calendar turned to 2018 after a staffer filed a harassment complaint against him.

In February, Rodriguez countered the complaint by saying the woman tried to extort him.

Rodriguez’s son Rhett is a member of Arizona’s football team and saw playing time under current coach Kevin Sumlin when starting QB Khalil Tate missed time because of an ankle injury.

If the hire comes to fruition, Rodriguez would be the second former head coach to join Luke’s staff this offseason. Earlier this month, the school hired ex-Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator. MacIntyre was fired by Colorado in November.

Ole Miss went 5-7 in 2018, Luke’s second season as head coach. The 2018 season was the program’s second with a bowl ban. The Rebels can return to postseason play in 2019.

