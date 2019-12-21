Reports: Oklahoma DB Delarrin Turner-Yell, team's second-leading tackler, out for CFP semifinal

Oklahoma will reportedly be without yet another key contributor for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against LSU.

According to multiple outlets, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play due to injury. SoonerScoop.com is reporting that it’s a broken collarbone for Turner-Yell, the Sooners’ second-leading tackler. The injury will end his season.

Turner-Yell, a sophomore, emerged as a starter this season for Oklahoma and has registered up 75 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss. In his absence, Justin Broiles will move into the starting lineup per Sooner Scoop. Broiles started five games in 2018 and has played in seven games as a reserve throughout 2019. Broiles has 39 tackles combined over the past two seasons.

Oklahoma DB Delarrin Turner-Yell (No. 32) reportedly will miss the Peach Bowl with a collarbone injury. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The reported injury to Turner-Yell is another blow for the Sooners ahead of the team’s trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. It comes on the heels of reported suspensions for three players: receiver Trejan Bridges, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Perkins has been Oklahoma’s most productive defensive lineman this season, leading the team with six sacks and ranking second with 13.5 tackles for loss. Stevenson has been OU’s No. 2 running back since Trey Sermon went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Stevenson has 516 yards and six touchdowns on just 65 attempts, an average of 7.9 yards per rush. Most notably, Stevenson scored the winning touchdown in overtime of the Big 12 title game against Baylor. Bridges has seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns and has also been a contributor on special teams.

The fourth-ranked Sooners, 12-1, are currently 13.5-point underdogs against the top-seeded Tigers. The Peach Bowl kicks off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 28. The winner will face either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.

