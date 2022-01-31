Reports: Offensive coordinator Austin Davis to resign from Auburn football after 43 days

AUBURN — It's time for Auburn football to spin the wheel again for a new offensive coordinator, even sooner than expected this time.

Forty-three days after being hired, newcomer Austin Davis intends to resign from his position as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports. Rivals was the first to report the news.

Davis, 32, came to Auburn from the Seattle Seahawks, where he was the quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. He worked closely with Russell Wilson. Davis is a former NFL backup quarterback who bounced between teams and had an eight-game starting stint with the St. Louis Rams.

Davis will leave the program without having coached an Auburn practice. But in his 43 days, he helped bring in two new quarterbacks from the transfer portal: Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and Oregon backup Robby Ashford.

Davis was set to be the Tigers' fourth offensive coordinator in as many years. Now coach Bryan Harsin will instead be searching for his third new coordinator hire of his offseason. Davis replaced Mike Bobo, who was fired after one season. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State in January. Harsin promoted linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding as Mason's replacement.

Harsin has been at Auburn for 13 months. The first staff departure was Tracy Walker, an Auburn alum who was defensive line coach for 11 days before leaving for an NFL job.

Along with the three coordinator changes, Harsin fired receivers coach Cornelius Williams midseason and replaced him with offensive analyst Eric Kiesau. After the season, Rocker's replacement as defensive line coach, Nick Eason, left for Clemson. Harsin hired Auburn alum Jimmy Brumbaugh to fill that opening and hired Christian Robinson from Florida to fill the linebackers coach vacancy left by Schmedding's promotion.

Auburn's plan was for Harsin to call plays in 2022 while Davis would be a quarterbacks specialist overseeing the offense.

