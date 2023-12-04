Reports: Notre Dame football set to hire Wisconsin receivers coach Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND — The Cincinnati Pipeline remains primed for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football.

According to multiple reports, Notre Dame is expected to hire former Bearcats assistant Mike Brown as its new wide receiver coach. Brown, 34, spent this season as associate head coach at Wisconsin after following Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, where Brown coached receivers from 2019-22.

Freeman was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator for four seasons (2017-20).

Like Chansi Stuckey, dismissed Tuesday after two seasons coaching Irish wideouts, Brown has NFL playing experience at the position and also played quarterback in college. The Charlottesville, Va., native spent three seasons (2012-14) with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted, totaling 39 catches, 534 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

His offensive coordinator over those final two seasons with the Jaguars was innovative play-caller Jedd Fisch, who led Arizona into the Top 20 this year.

Brown, who split his time at Liberty University between receiver and quarterback, made coaching stops at Michigan, Delaware and Liberty before joining Fickell’s staff in 2019. Brown, who helped Wisconsin go 7-5 with a ReliaQuest Bowl bid against LSU, held passing game coordinator responsibilities in 2022.

“Coach Fickell does an outstanding job of creating a culture that will prepare these guys for the next level,” Brown said in a Feb. 14 interview with Wisconsin reporters. “Everybody has a different role in that. With me being in front of them every day and them understanding where I’ve been, I guess my words could weigh a little bit more in certain areas.”

Told y’all Coach Free wouldn’t let us down!☘️ It’s only up now!!! — Logan Saldate (@SaldateLogan) December 4, 2023

Brown joins offensive coordinator Gerad Parker (2017) and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli (2017-22) as Irish offensive staffers who have worked under Fickell at Cincinnati. In addition, defensive coaches Mike Mickens (2011, 2018-19), Al Washington (2017) and Max Bullough (2019) worked for the Bearcats during the Fickell era as did recruiting director Chad Bowden.

“It’s a culture that’s created throughout the program and it’s contagious,” Brown said in February. “If you don’t buy into that culture, then you’ll stick out like a sore thumb. You’ll be very uncomfortable.”

Of the 10 Irish players to enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended, four were receivers: graduate Chris Tyree, sophomore Tobias Merriweather and freshmen Rico Flores Jr., and Braylon James.

At Wisconsin Brown was able to quickly mesh four transfer receivers into the group he inherited. A trio of highly rated recruits — Cam Williams, Logan Saldate and Micah Gilbert — are on track to sign with the Irish when the early signing period opens Dec. 20.

Florida International grad transfer Kris Mitchell (64 catches for 1,118 yards and six touchdowns this season) reportedly visited Notre Dame over the weekend.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Reports: Notre Dame set to hire Wisconsin receivers coach Mike Brown