Reports: Notre Dame football could be without Jaden Greathouse vs. Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — The depth of Notre Dame football’s wide receiver corps could be tested even further Saturday night at No. 17 Duke.

According to multiple reports, freshman Jaden Greathouse is not expected to play against the Blue Devils. Irish Illustrated first reported the news, with a subsequent report by Blue and Gold Illustrated suggesting the issue was a hamstring injury for Notre Dame’s second-leading receiver.

Redshirt sophomore Jayden Thomas, who leads the Irish in receptions with 13 along with 195 receiving yards and a touchdown, was already ruled out with a strained hamstring. Notre Dame, in a pregame announcement via its social media accounts, listed only Thomas as unavailable among players on the two-deep roster.

Gerad Parker: When Notre Dame football OC Gerad Parker needed a fresh start, David Cutcliffe gave him one

In addition, junior wideout Deion Colzie underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday and his timeline for a return is unclear.

Greathouse, a four-star recruit from Austin, Texas, had 12 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of his college career. Greathouse had at least two catches in every game, including a two-touchdown debut in the season-opening blowout of Navy on Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland.

If neither Thomas nor Greathouse can go, it would force Notre Dame to get creative with a receiver group that had climbed as high as No. 2 nationally in route efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus. Duke’s coverage unit ranked first nationally, per PFF.com.

Senior Chris Tyree (nine catches, 241 yards, two touchdowns), sophomore Tobias Merriweather (seven catches, 147 yards, one touchdown) and freshman Rico Flores Jr. (nine catches for 113 yards and a score) have been the next most productive receivers in a group that also includes freshman Braylon James and preferred walk-on Jordan Faison.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Reports: Notre Dame football could be without Jaden Greathouse vs. Duke