Reports: Notre Dame football could be the landing spot for Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard

SOUTH BEND — When Notre Dame football opens next season at Texas A&M against new Aggies coach Mike Elko, the Irish could have Elko’s former Duke quarterback running their offense.

Riley Leonard, the dual-threat quarterback who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, appears to be a good fit for Notre Dame. According to multiple national reports, the Irish aren’t just targeting Leonard, they are in the lead for the rising senior’s services.

Leonard left Wallace Wade Stadium on crutches after his last encounter with the Irish, a 21-14 last-second loss for the Blue Devils on Sept. 28. A game-clinching sack by Howard Cross III sent Leonard’s season into a tailspin of ankle and foot injuries that limited the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder to just two more games the rest of the way.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman spoke highly of Leonard, his former Atlantic Coast Conference foe, after waiting to pay his respects to his injured counterpart that night in Durham, N.C.

“Just thinking about him,” Hartman said. “There’s nothing I can say that’s going to change the way he feels. Hopefully anything he had happen to him injury-wise is minor. I don’t know what he’s feeling, but I’ve been there. It’s a dark place you can go to. He played a (heck) of a game. He’s a (heck) of a player. He’s got to keep going.”

WATCH: #NDFootball nose tackle @HowardCrossIII , who moved into the team lead for tackles with a career-high 13 at #Duke, on the defensive keys against 6-4 Devils QB Riley Leonard and similar dual threats. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/k6yFVMrUMX — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 2, 2023

In seven games as a junior, Leonard passed for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In his only full season as a starter, the Fairhope, Ala., product passed for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022 while rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman stressed on Monday the importance of moving quickly with the transfer portal officially opening Dec. 4 for undergraduates. Hartman didn’t enter the portal as a graduate transfer until Dec. 27 last season, ultimately committing to the Irish in early January.

“You’re always evaluating the top quarterbacks in the country,” Freeman said. “If you wait until every quarterback enters the portal … it’s going to be too late. The timeframe of when a young man enters the portal to when they decide what school they’re going to, every second counts and every second matters.”

Duke's Riley Leonard (13) is tackled by Notre Dame's Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced his transfer to North Carolina on Wednesday. Other experienced quarterbacks to enter the portal in recent days include Kansas State’s Will Howard, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.

Gerad Parker’s retention as Irish offensive coordinator following a 9-3 regular season likely caught Leonard’s eye. Parker is a former Duke assistant who considers retired Duke coach David Cutcliffe among his prime mentors.

Cutcliffe was the coach who recruited Leonard despite the quarterbacks’ modest status as a three-star recruit better known for basketball.

“We’ve evaluated a lot of quarterbacks,” Freeman said. “We’ve evaluated a lot of different positions that could possibly enter the portal that we know would have another year. As those guys enter the portal, we have to be able to make a decision right away: Is this somebody that we feel fits our program? And that’s in terms of athletic ability.

“The other side of that is going to be: Is their personality what we want here at Notre Dame? And that is what’s going to ‘X’ a lot of guys off the list as you continue to talk to him and do research on each individual. We have to make sure we bring the right guys to our football program.”

