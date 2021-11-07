The Cardinals may be without two big names for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) were both out of practice all week in Arizona. That didn’t lead to the team ruling either player out, but it’s not looking good for either player.

According to multiple reports, the team plans to see how the players look during pregame warmups but that there isn’t much optimism that they will be able to play. That meshes with Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim’s comment that the team will be looking at the big picture when making a call on Murray this weekend.

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback if Murray is out. The Cardinals are without A.J. Green because he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list, so they may be down to Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, Antoine Wesley, and practice squad callup Greg Dortch at wide receiver.

Reports: Not a lot of optimism about Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins playing Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk