Reports: Nick Scott to sign with Bengals

Free agent safety Nick Scott reached agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Scott confirmed it on his social media.

The Rams also had interest in re-signing Scott, who is coming off a career year with 88 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 starts.

The Rams made Scott a seventh-round draft choice in 2019, and he became a core special teams player with 1,068 special teams snaps in his first three seasons. He played only 109 special teams snaps last season after earning a starting role.

Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell left Cincinnati this offseason, but the Bengals still have Dax Hill, Brandon Wilson, Tycen Anderson and Michael Thomas on the roster at the position.

